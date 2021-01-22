Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17. 939,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 597,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Aegis raised their price objective on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

