DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$2.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.