DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.56 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report sales of $77.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.51 million and the highest is $77.60 million. DZS posted sales of $77.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $289.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.47 million to $289.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $330.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $93.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DZSI opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

