e-Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $433.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00416786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,803 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,492 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

