Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.93. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

