Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Cummins comprises about 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.98. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

