Eagle Capital Management LLC Buys 35,421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

