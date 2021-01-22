Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.