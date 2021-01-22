Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 519,613 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 519,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,380,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,313 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after buying an additional 342,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after buying an additional 176,587 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 791,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 204,693 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

