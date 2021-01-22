Eagle Capital Management LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

PYPL stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

