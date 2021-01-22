Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.42

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 14395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

