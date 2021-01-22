East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.35

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 218970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$64.53 million and a PE ratio of -76.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

In related news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308 in the last quarter.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

