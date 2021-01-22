Eastern Bank Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.27 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

