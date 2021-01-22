Eastern Bank Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

