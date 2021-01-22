EasyFi Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $4.52 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00013549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00266814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00067072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039370 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.