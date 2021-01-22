Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

