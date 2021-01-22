EBCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $953,662.12 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

