EBCoin (EBC) Hits Market Cap of $953,954.32

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $953,954.32 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

