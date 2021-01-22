eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Cap of $152,039.71

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 17% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $152,039.71 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00417050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

