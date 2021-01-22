ECC (ECC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ECC has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $261.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ECC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.79 or 0.99666428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

