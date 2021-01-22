EchoLink (EKO) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $507,730.00 and $86,142.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.53 or 0.00570321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.64 or 0.04236606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016420 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

