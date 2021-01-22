Eden (EDN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,275.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Eden has a market cap of $947,450.30 and $93,275.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.00579559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.69 or 0.04242942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.