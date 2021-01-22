Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,206 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.67.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
