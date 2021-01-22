Edgeless Market Cap Tops $335,295.06 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $335,295.06 and $264.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.