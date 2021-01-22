Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.50 and traded as low as $396.90. Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at $400.50, with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.50.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.