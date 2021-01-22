EFFORCE (WOZX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.73 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. EFFORCE has a market cap of $46.11 million and $18.73 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00123566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00071367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00276292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038902 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

