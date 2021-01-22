Eight Capital Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$28.50

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.30% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.30. 365,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,973. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.30 and a twelve month high of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.