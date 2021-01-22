Eight Capital Increases Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.61. 450,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.58. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.65.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

