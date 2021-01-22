Eight Capital Increases Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.50

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.35.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

TSE LUN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.32. 1,011,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,923. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.