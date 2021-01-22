Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0902 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 9% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $19.95 million and $14.22 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,179,470 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

