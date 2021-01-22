Electra (ECA) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $559,930.46 and $2,198.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,602,973,797 coins and its circulating supply is 28,735,817,244 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.