Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Trading 24.9% Higher

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shot up 24.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.06. 5,061,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 536,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

