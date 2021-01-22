Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and $999,578.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 134% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,605,038 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

