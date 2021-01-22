Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,617 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.