Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,555.49 and $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00104899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00323096 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.