Element Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,069% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:ESI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Element Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

