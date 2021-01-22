Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,365.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,324 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.16. 86,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,719. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.