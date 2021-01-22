Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,067 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $206.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

