Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $225.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $202.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $204.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

