Elitium 1-Day Volume Tops $351,655.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.55 or 0.00014325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $137.02 million and approximately $351,655.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

