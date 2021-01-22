Elizabeth M. Hammack Sells 6,762 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Treasurer Elizabeth M. Hammack sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $1,964,428.62. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,901.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.80. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65.

