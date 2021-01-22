Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0050 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 12% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $206,010.99 and approximately $149.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.79 or 0.03787799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,052,385 coins and its circulating supply is 41,001,054 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.