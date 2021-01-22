Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

