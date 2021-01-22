Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,766.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,626.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.