Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Trading Down 2.3%

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.75.

About Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF)

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Elron Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elron Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.