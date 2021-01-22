Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.18 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $37.38 or 0.00111684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $625.09 million and $59.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021904 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond's total supply is 21,050,992 coins and its circulating supply is 16,724,077 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

