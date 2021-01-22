Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.