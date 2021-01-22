Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 742,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.55. 240,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,530. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.