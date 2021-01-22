Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $364.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,608. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $365.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average of $319.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

