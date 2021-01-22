Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.55. 87,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,414. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.34 and its 200 day moving average is $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

